Kendall Jenner was left fuming at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s behavior following a ski trip.

In the latest teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner returns from a trip to Mammoth, California, and confides in Khloe Kardashian about how frustrating it was to have Kourtney -- who is 17 years older than her -- tagging along.

“A lot of the trip people were picking on me -- and by people, I mean Kourtney, most of the time,” Kendall, 23, explains. “And, whether she thought she was joking, I didn’t really think it was a joke.”

“I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and younger people that are cool, at my expense,” Kendall continues.

She then notes how she asked Kourtney, 40, to take her feet off the center console in her car given it was raining and muddy outside, to which Kourtney allegedly responded, “Kendall, it’s a f**king vehicle.’”

Kendall was further unimpressed with her big sister's response when asked to take care of a key while the group was skiing.

“My friends laugh with her,” Kendall says. “None of them took my side -- they’re all just laughing together and then she feels that validation. She was putting me down to make herself feel higher or cooler.”

Kendall explains her frustration further while talking to the camera, saying, “Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple of years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends, but to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me.”

Khloe empathizes with Kendall, describing Kourtney’s actions as “weird.”

“It just seems like Kourtney was bullying Kendall the entire time,” Khloe says.

See more on Keeping Up With the Kardashians below.



