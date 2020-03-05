Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her 'Divine' NSFW New Side Tattoo

Vanessa Hudgens can't get enough of her latest tattoo!

TheBad Boys For Life star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her new ink that she got on the side of her body. The NSFW tat -- done by Bang Bang Tattoos artist Dragon -- is of a nude angel.

"Divine feminine angel 🔮❤️ not me.... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to 😉 #thirstythursday @drag_ink," Hudgens, 31, wrote alongside her first post, which includes a close-up of the art. This is one of many tattoos that she's recently shared on her social media page.

She also posted a video of the first time that she saw her angel tattoo after it was completed. Hudgens was over the moon after seeing the piece.

"Lol this was the first time I saw it. I never peeked. Hilarious. I love @drag_ink so damn much. What. A. Legend. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏻❤️ ," she captioned the clip.

In January, after being fresh off of a breakup from Austin Butler, she shared several sexy snaps, including a topless photo of herself covering her chest, showing off her new sunflower tattoo.

"And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha? @drag_ink @bangbangnyc," Hudgens captioned one pic, showing off lots of side boob and her new body art.

Over the last few months, Hudgens has been showing her sultrier side and taken to regularly posting "Thirsty Thursday" pics.

See how she's been declaring 2020 the year of #ThirstyThursdays by perusing all of the pics she's posted in honor of the Instagram hashtag in the gallery below.

