Thirsty Thursdays are in full swing! Vanessa Hudgens is embracing her body after being fresh off of a breakup from Austin Butler.

On Thursday, Hudgens shared several sexy snaps, adding a topless photo of herself covering her chest and showing off her new sunflower tattoo.

"And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha 😂 @drag_ink @bangbangnyc," Hudgens captioned one pic, showing off lots of side boob and her new body art.

Hudgens' celebrity pals quickly praised the new ink in the comments section.

Paris Hilton used her signature catchphrase, "That's hot," while Sarah Hyland commented, "I AM HERE FOR THIRSTY THURSDAYS."

Hudgens also posed with her tattoo artist, Dragon, who works with New York-based studio Bang Bang Tattoos.

Earlier this month, news broke that Hudgens and actor Austin Butler split after eight years of dating. She has since been spotted out with NBA star Kyle Kuzma, but a source previously told ET that their relationship is platonic.

"They had dinner as friends," the source said. "There is nothing romantic going on."

