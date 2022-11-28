Sarah Hyland had specific instructions for Wells Adams on their wedding day. On Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Modern Family star confirms that she requested that Adams bring the tears during their nuptials.

"Yes," Hyland tells Clarkson after she asks her about the moment. "I actually, specifically, verbatim said, 'If I don’t see you crying when I walk down the aisle, I’m turning around.' And he did cry."

Hyland, 32, and Adams, 38, tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in August. The pair, finally, made it to the altar following a three-year engagement.

The ceremony, which was held in Santa Barbara, California, was officiated by Hyland's Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who stepped in to officiate when their co-star, Ty Burrell, had a family emergency.

"So, I sent a text message to Jesse, 'cause we’re obviously very, very close and I was like, 'Fake TV uncle, real-life friend, Tony Award-winning Jesse Tyler Ferguson, will you marry us?' And he so graciously did it," she said of asking the actor to step in.

Hyland also adds that Ferguson flashed his clergy badge the entire evening.

Other Modern Family alums in attendance included Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould.

Married life has been "amazing" for the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star. During a recent chat with ET, Hyland gave an update on life since saying "I do."

"Wells and I keep saying we wish we were guests at our own wedding," Hyland joked, explaining that the celebration was truly wild. Hyland added, "It's really great. We're feeling very good about everything. For me, I was like, 'I feel like a grown-up now!'"

In October, Adams dished to ET about married life and his and Hyland's plans when it comes to expanding their family.

"I think eventually [we want kids], but we're both so busy right now. I've got two shows out right now," Adams said of Bachelor in Paradise and Best in Dough, before adding of his wife, "She just did Love Island. She's got [Play-Doh] Squished coming out in November. [Pitch Perfect:] Bumper in Berlin is also coming out pretty soon. She's got a movie that she's going to work on I think pretty soon, as well."

He added, "I think we're just going to try to focus on work for a little bit and then maybe down the road have a couple kids."

