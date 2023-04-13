Vanessa Hudgens is using her powers to conjure up some magic in her own life!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Hudgens ahead of the premiere of her new Tubi documentary, Dead Hot, which takes a look at witchcraft and all things spiritual, about how she manifested every major moment in her life, including her relationship with now-fiancé, Cole Tucker.

"My relationship, my home, my career," Hudgens said of what she's manifested in her life. "There's so much. As long as you're really specific, might not always come when you expect it or want it, but it's always gonna come back in some way."

That process was furthered by her experience on Dead Hot, which see Hudgens and her best friend, GG Magree, embark on a journey to Salem, Massachusetts, where they learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world -- something she does daily.

"I always take a moment to connect to spirit, and the easiest to me is my spiritual brigade," she said of the angels and ancestors she keeps around her. "'Cause they're always there with you, so I've been connecting."

"Hudgens added, "It's just like a really empowering, grounding, protective thing to be able to do consciously. In a crazy world, I do it often."

As for what drew her to the project, Hudgens who told ET she went into it with a genuine curiosity about witchcraft, said she wanted to get in touch with that spiritual brigade around her.

"I kinda wanted to figure out who they were specifically so I can be more intimate with them, and I definitely got that," Hudgens explained before sharing what she learned while filming the doc. "I mean, I've always said that the only way to heal ancestral trauma is to shine a light on it, and witchcraft has been painted as this demonic thing through film for years."

She continued, "I want to take away some of that taboo and show you what practical magic looks like, and hopefully inspire someone out there to practice, or feel seen, or open their eyes up a bit more, 'cause there's so much. There's so much."

When it comes to the role that practical magic played in her relationship with Tucker, Hudgens said she turned once again to manifestation, putting out what she was looking for in a partner into the universe, and ultimately received that in the form of her MLB player beau.

"I definitely was like, 'These are the things I'm looking for,' and he showed up," Hudgens shared.

The pair, who confirmed their engagement in February, are in the thick of wedding planning, and while it's been "so exciting," it's a bit more involved than the 34-year-old actress was expecting.

"You know, it's a lot more than I expected it to be," she quipped. "I'm still at the very beginning, the very basics. I'm still searching."

She continued, "I'm getting married, that's all that matters."

While Hudgens only just shared the news of their engagement, Tucker, 26, actually popped the question at the end of 2022. The engagement comes nearly two years after they were first spotted together in November 2020, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens told ET in an April 2021 interview. "Zoom, you've got to love it." "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am happy. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Dead Hot begins streaming April 14 on Tubi.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Austin Butler and Ex Vanessa Hudgens Cross Paths at 2023 Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Engagement Ring on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Engagement Ring in V-Day Post With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement to Boyfriend Cole Tucker! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery