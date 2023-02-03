Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are engaged! According to multiple outlets, the MLB star proposed to Hudgens sometime at the end of 2022.

The 34-year-old actress and the 26-year-old baseball player were first spotted together in November 2020, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens told ET in an April 2021 interview. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

The couple has made many appearances on each other's social media, with Hudgens also becoming somewhat of a regular at Tucker's baseball games over the past couple years.

Touching on how the pair supports each other, Hudgens told ET in November 2021, "I've gone to a lot of games, way more than I have in my entire life condensed into a year. I love going and supporting and cheering him on. But for the premiere days, he's like, 'It's game day, babe. It's so nice. I get to come to your game.' And I'm like, 'Yes! Same thing.' It's great. He's amazing."

Before Tucker, Hudgens was linked to Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler. The pair dated for eight years before splitting up in 2020.

As for how this relationship feels different, the triple threat explained, "It's just easy. We're like the same person, very much the same person, but with different interests," she added. "We have the same spirit, I think. We're both just energetic. We want to have a good time, easy, goofy. It's cool."

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Hudgens Weighs in on a Possible 'Princess Switch 4'

Cole Tucker Says He Loves Girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens in New Interview

Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Inspiring 'Elvis' Role

Vanessa Hudgens on 'Princess Switch 4' Rumors, 'High School Musical' and Boyfriend Cole Tucker This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery