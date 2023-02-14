Vanessa Hudgens is feeling the love this Valentine's Day. Hudgens took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her new engagement ring in a special V-Day tribute to fiancée, Cole Tucker.

"Real magnetic love is out there," Hudgens wrote. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine’s Day❤️."

The sweet post sees the couple celebrating their engagement, with The Princess Switch 3 actress dressed in a white mini-dress, and Tucker also in white, wearing a white shirt, beige cardigan and tan corduroy pants. Behind them is a set of gold mylar balloons that read "MR & MRS." Hudgens, who confirmed her engagement to the baseball star earlier this month, is all smiles in the photo as Tucker plants a big kiss on her cheek.

"Forever and ever ❤️❤️❤️," Tucker wrote in the comments.

Hudgens set the record straight about the couple's rumored engagement in a post shared on Instagram last week.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍," she captioned the slideshow, which sees the 34-year-old actress and Tucker, 26, celebrating in what looks like Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a sparkler.

While she only just shared the news of their engagement, Tucker popped the question at the end of 2022. The engagement comes nearly two years after they were first spotted together in November 2020, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.