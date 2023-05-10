Vanessa Hudgens is in a little bit of a tough spot when it comes to wedding planning.

Hudgens was a guest on TheDrew Barrymore Show this week, and gave an update on her life following her recent engagement to Cole Tucker.

While discussing Barrymore's time back on the dating apps, Hudgens suggested that the host take it slow as she gets back out there. The High School Musical star shared that her own patience worked out in her favor.

"I mean, since I've seen you," Hudgens said as she flashed her engagement ring from Tucker. "He so gets me," she added about the MLB pro.

Barrymore asked for an update regarding wedding planning, and the actress admitted that it's hasn't been easy.

"It's hard," Hudgens said. "I don't know, finding a venue is tough. I kinda just want to elope. I'm lost."

When asked if Tucker is making any suggestions, Hudgens shared that he is leaving it all up to her.

"He just wants to get married to me," she added. "He's like, 'Whatever you want babe.'"

In February, after being spotted with a new sparkler on that finger, Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, took to Instagram to confirm their newly-engaged relationship status.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," Hudgens captioned a series of pictures of her and Tucker posing and showing off her ring.

The two were first spotted together in November 2020, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

The same year, Hudgens dished to ET about their whirlwind romance.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens told ET in an April 2021 interview. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

