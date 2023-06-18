Jennifer Garner Gives Sweet Shout Out to Ben Affleck on Father's Day

The stars are celebrating Father's Day by paying tribute to the special fathers and father figures in their lives. From first-time fathers to longtime dads, and dads that are no longer with us, celebs shared their appreciation for the men they love with tributes across social media Sunday.

New mom, Gina Rodriguez, used the moment to shoutout her husband, Joe LoCicero, while also sharing the first full photos of her son, Charlie, who she welcomed in March.

"I knew it when I met you that I found a man like no other. When I walked down the aisle and you cried tears of joy, I knew I found someone extra special. I knew a great man would make a great dad," Rodriguez wrote alongside never before seen photos of LoCicero with Charlie as well as sweet snaps of the couple with their newborn. "I don’t know much but I know Charlie and I are two of the luckiest people in the world to have you. To the love of my life, my best friend, the man who makes me laugh every single day and made me a mama, HAPPY FATHERS DAY! @joe_locicero."

Jennifer Garner also took time to give a special shoutout to her father while also giving a nod to her ex, Ben Affleck, with whom she shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church 😬— I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t 🙏). We love you, Dad. X," Garner captioned the pic of her and her parents, before making mention of Affleck. "PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X."

Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, also shared a special shout to the father of three, though her post looked a little different. Lopez kicked off the "Daddy appreciation post," with a shirtless snap of Affleck, showing off the actor's fit physique.

The slideshow also featured a clip of Lopez gushing over the Air star's parenting as well as some loved-up clips and selfies of the duo.

"Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa," Lopez wrote. "And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

Gwen Stefani, meanwhile, showed some love to her husband, Blake Shelton, who in addition to celebrating Father's Day, also celebrated his 47th birthday Sunday. Though the pair don't share any children together, The Voice alum has served as a stepdad to Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, who she shares with ex, Gavin Rosedale.

"happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton. <3 i love u more than anything gx," Stefani wrote.

Check out more Father's Day tributes below:

