Prince William is celebrating Father's Day with his three little ones by his side!

The Prince of Wales marked the occasion by sharing two new photos alongside he and Kate Middleton's three children -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The first sees the foursome posed and all smiles as they look toward the camera, while a second more candid snap shows William's three children each cozy up to dad. In the never-before-seen photo, William has his arms around George and Charlotte, who look up adoringly at their father. Meanwhile, an always expressive Louis stands behind William with his arms wrapped around him as he flashes a huge grin for the camera.

William and his children were matching as well, wearing various hues of blue for the adorable family moment. The photo also features a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, with the Wales family sitting on a bench that was a gift for the queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

"Happy Father’s Day ❤️ 📸 @milliepilkingtonphotography," the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account captioned the pics.

According to Kensington Palace, the new photograph was taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this year by Millie Pilkington. The smiling shot appears to be from the same family photo shoot that produced Louis' 5th birthday portraits, which were shared in April, with the young prince wearing the same blue sweater for the shots.

The new photo was released on Saturday, just hours after William, Kate and their three children joined King Charles III for his first Trooping the Colour ceremony -- a celebration and parade marking Charles' birthday.

For the occasion, which has been celebrated for 260 years, Charles rode horseback. The move from the king was the first time a royal rode horseback for the occasion since 1986 -- when his mother did it.

The day was full of pomp and circumstance as 1500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians came together as the royal and his family rode from Buckingham Palace along the Mall to the Horse Guards Parade, all while royal watchers looked on to celebrate the occasion.

The king's family members had different roles throughout the day. William was dressed in full regalia -- and a bearskin hat -- as he worked as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Princess Anne also appeared on horseback.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Queen Camila, Kate and George, Charlotte and Louis all rode in a carriage as they waved to the masses. And in Louis' case -- made hilarious faces.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Parents William and Kate at King Charles' Coronation



