Prince William Has Message for Palace Guards After Fainting Incidents During Trooping the Colour Rehearsal
Prince William Pledges Loyalty to His Father Charles at King’s C…
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Jon Gosselin Wants a Reunion With Ex-Wife Kate and Family as He …
Britney Spears' Kids May Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline Aft…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Hopes That Carmella Catfishing Him Is a '…
Kelis Vacations in Greece Amid Bill Murray Romance Rumors
DC Young Fly Praises Ms Jacky Oh! in Touching Tribute at Celebra…
Lea Michele Channels Barbra Streisand at 2023 Met Gala
DC Young Fly Pays Tribute to Ms Jacky Oh! 1 Week After Death
Pink's Daughter Wows Crowd With Performance at Her Concert
Watch Prince William's Reaction to a Man's Cheeky Comments About…
'Grey's Anatomy:’ Ellen Pompeo Reveals The Iconic Scene She BEGG…
Kim Kardashian Joins Cast of ‘American Horror Story’
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Vows to Share ‘Unfiltered Trut…
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Shocker: Scandoval Bombshell Theories
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
See Inside the Iconic 'Brady Bunch' House on Sale for $5.5 Milli…
Amy King Calls Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Response to New Doc…
Prince William shared a message of thanks to the palace guards, following Saturday's Trooping the Colour rehearsal, which saw multiple fainting spells due to the high heat in the United Kingdom.
"A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W," the Prince of Wales personally wrote on his and Kate Middleton's joint Twitter account.
On Saturday, William took the lead during the rehearsal for the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade where he was dressed in full military regalia, including ceremonial guard attire, a bearskin cap and sword. During the procession in London -- ahead of next Saturday's Trooping the Colour, which is King Charles III's official birthday celebration -- a member of the Band of the Welsh Guards fainted as William carried out his review.
In what marked the first time he carried out the review of the Welsh Guards as Colonel of the Regiment, a group of medics rushed to the trombonist's aid as he lay on the ground still holding his trombone.
After the musician was carried out in a stretcher, the 40-year-old royal praised soldiers who took part in the rehearsal under "difficult conditions," as temperatures soared into the high 80s.
In addition to the trombone player, three British royal guards also collapsed during the rehearsal.
Next weekend's Trooping the Colour event will be Charles' first as sovereign, which is why this year's event will reportedly be especially larger. According to The Telegraph, the monarch's official birthday will feature every regiment of the Household Division for the first time in more than 30 years.
The ceremony, dating back more than 200 years, will feature 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the Sovereign for more than 260 years.
Next Saturday will mark the first time that a reigning monarch has rode horseback during the ceremony since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II did it. The parade will start at Buckingham Palace and go down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade. At that time, the king will be greeted with a royal salute and carry out the inspection of the military parade.
Charles will be joined by Queen Camila and other members of the royal family as they view the first Battalion Welsh Guards Troop the Colour. The escort will be provided by the Life Guards as well as the Blues and Royals.
Following the outdoor events, Charles will be joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by his family as they watch the march and fly-past, which will conclude the days' events.
RELATED CONTENT:
Trombonist Faints During Prince William's Trooping the Colour Practice
Watch Prince William's Reaction to a Man's Cheeky Comments About Kate
How Prince William and King Charles Feel About Prince Harry Testifying
Related Gallery