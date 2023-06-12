Prince William shared a message of thanks to the palace guards, following Saturday's Trooping the Colour rehearsal, which saw multiple fainting spells due to the high heat in the United Kingdom.

"A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W," the Prince of Wales personally wrote on his and Kate Middleton's joint Twitter account.

A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

On Saturday, William took the lead during the rehearsal for the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade where he was dressed in full military regalia, including ceremonial guard attire, a bearskin cap and sword. During the procession in London -- ahead of next Saturday's Trooping the Colour, which is King Charles III's official birthday celebration -- a member of the Band of the Welsh Guards fainted as William carried out his review.

In what marked the first time he carried out the review of the Welsh Guards as Colonel of the Regiment, a group of medics rushed to the trombonist's aid as he lay on the ground still holding his trombone.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

After the musician was carried out in a stretcher, the 40-year-old royal praised soldiers who took part in the rehearsal under "difficult conditions," as temperatures soared into the high 80s.

In addition to the trombone player, three British royal guards also collapsed during the rehearsal.

Next weekend's Trooping the Colour event will be Charles' first as sovereign, which is why this year's event will reportedly be especially larger. According to The Telegraph, the monarch's official birthday will feature every regiment of the Household Division for the first time in more than 30 years.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The ceremony, dating back more than 200 years, will feature 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the Sovereign for more than 260 years.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Next Saturday will mark the first time that a reigning monarch has rode horseback during the ceremony since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II did it. The parade will start at Buckingham Palace and go down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade. At that time, the king will be greeted with a royal salute and carry out the inspection of the military parade.

Charles will be joined by Queen Camila and other members of the royal family as they view the first Battalion Welsh Guards Troop the Colour. The escort will be provided by the Life Guards as well as the Blues and Royals.

Following the outdoor events, Charles will be joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by his family as they watch the march and fly-past, which will conclude the days' events.

RELATED CONTENT:

Trombonist Faints During Prince William's Trooping the Colour Practice

Watch Prince William's Reaction to a Man's Cheeky Comments About Kate

How Prince William and King Charles Feel About Prince Harry Testifying

Watch Prince William's Reaction to a Man's Cheeky Comments About Kate Middleton This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery