Prince William knows a "chatty one" when he encounters one, and he loves it! The Prince of Wales on Thursday attended the opening of a new cancer and treatment center, where he met a lovely couple and a husband who had high praise for Kate Middleton.

The visit to the Royal Marsden's new Oak Cancer Centre in London included a quick chat with a couple in the waiting room. William was hurrying on his way out before making the quick pit stop. After introducing himself and shaking their hands, the man, who is a patient at the facility, said, "You're a tall bugger, aren't you?" to which William quipped back by saying he was wearing high heels.

In video posted by The Royal Family Channel, the patient's wife could be heard praising the country's National Health Service before the patient interjected saying, "See these people here? Ugly, but they're good." The patient's sense of humor had everyone in the room rolling, including the prince himself.

"And your wife's not bad," the patient then added. "She's a nice lady."

William agreed before laughing, pointing to the patient and telling the patient's wife, "He's a chatty one," then playfully adding, "The nurse has got her eye on you" and patting the patient on the shoulder.

After wishing him well and applauding the outstanding staff at the facility, William excused himself.

"I'll let you all go on your treatments or I'll be standing here talking forever," he said to the couple. "Very nice to meet you."

There's no doubt about it, the patient's sentiments are expressed by millions around the world. Just last month, Middleton looked drop dead gorgeous in a bright blue one-shouldered gown to film a special segment opening the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final.

In a clip shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, Middleton is seen taking part in the opening sequence of the contest's final leg by playing last year's winning entry on the piano. The Princess of Wales then performed a short instrumental piano performance of 2022's contest winner, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra's hip hop and folk song, "Stefania," arranged by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

Sitting at a grand piano in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, Middleton was just one of a range of British contributors to join the Kalush Orchestra from the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine, in celebration of this year's contest.

Earlier this month, at a royal wedding in Jordan, Middleton once again stunned in a pink floor-length gown with long sleeves by Elie Saab. She paired the dress with statement earrings, and a small clutch, styling her long, brown locks in a wavy 'do.

Not bad, indeed!

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Impressive Mountain-Climbing Skills This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

How Prince William and King Charles Feel About Prince Harry Testifying

Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Royal Wedding in Jordan

How Prince William Wants His Coronation to Differ From King Charles'

Related Gallery