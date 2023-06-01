It's wedding season!

Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled to Amman, Jordan, for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif. The Prince and Princess of Wales were among those in attendance Thursday to see the future monarch tie the knot in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace.

Following the ceremony, a reception is being held at Al Husseiniya Palace, where 1,700 guests are expected.

The royal couple dressed to impress for the occasion, with Kate wearing a pink floor-length gown with long sleeves by Elie Saab. She paired the dress with statement earrings, and a small clutch, styling her long, brown locks in a wavy 'do.

Prince William, meanwhile, wore a navy blue suit along with a light blue tie.

Video captured from the lavish affair saw the couple chatting with the parents of the groom, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, with Kate curtsying while greeting each of them. Following the wedding ceremony, Prince William and Princess Kate greeted Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa with hugs and kisses on the cheeks.

William and Kate weren't the only royals in attendance. The wedding saw royals from around the world joining in for the celebration, including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, among others.

William's cousin, Princess Beatrice, was also on hand for the event, attending alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

William and Kate have a longstanding relationship with the royal family of Jordan. Queen Rania is on the council of William's Earthshot Prize, and Kate even lived in Jordan from age two to four for her father, Michael Middleton's, job at British Airways.

The couple's three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, also visited the Arab country alongside their parents during a family trip there in 2021.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II were also guests at King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

As for Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Rajwa, 29, they announced their engagement in August 2022, and on New Year's Eve, the Royal Hashemite Court revealed that the couple would wed June 1.

In addition to Hussein, Queen Rania and her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan, are parents to Princess Iman, 26, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

