See Kate Middleton Play the Piano in Eurovision Song Contest Opener

Kate Middleton put her musical skills on display in a special segment opening the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final over the weekend.

In a clip shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, Middleton is seen taking part in the opening sequence of contest's final leg by playing last year's winning entry on the piano. Dressed in a bright blue one-shouldered gown, the Princess of Wales performed a short instrumental piano performance of 2022's contest winner, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra's hip hop and folk song, "Stefania," arranged by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

Sat at a grand piano in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, Middleton was just one of a range of British contributors to join the Kalush Orchestra from the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine, in celebration of this year's contest.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone, also participated in the special opener.

"A #Eurovision surprise 🎹 A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry," the caption on the Wales' Instagram post read. "Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩."

While the competition is historically held in the home country of the previous year's winner, Ukraine was deemed unsafe to take on Eurovision this year amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Because of that, the U.K. held the competition on Ukraine's behalf, live from Liverpool, England over the weekend.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest once again brought musicians from across Europe to compete in an international song competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union.

While Ukraine took home the trophy in 2022, this year's contest saw a historic win from Sweden's Loreen, whose ballad "Tattoo" earned her 583 points across the board.

For the musician, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, the 2023 win marked her second time winning in the competition, after she previously taking home the trophy in 2012.

Now with seven all-time Eurovision wins, Sweden ties Ireland for the most in the competition's 67-year history. ABBA was the first Swedish group to win back in 1974 for their song "Waterloo."

