On Monday, Buckingham Palace released the first official portrait of King Charles III.

The image, taken by Hugo Burnand, shows the monarch seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII.

He’s seen wearing the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, and dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate.

The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May.



Burnand is no stranger to photographing the royals. In 2005, he acted as Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding photographer and was tapped by the royals again to take the official portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011.

In another portrait released Monday, King Charles and Queen Camilla posed together in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.



Charles released a personal message saying, "As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion. We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."

He continued, "To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one. To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

In the Queen's portrait, she is seen wearing Queen Mary's Crown and her Robe of Estate.

An official portrait of Her Majesty The Queen following her Coronation on 6th May.



On Saturday, Charles was officially anointed and crowned as the King of the United Kingdom during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

During the proceedings, the archbishop placed the St. Edward's Crown atop the royal's head. A tradition since the 17th century, the crown was created for his namesake predecessor, King Charles II, in 1661, and is modeled after the original medieval crown, and features four crosses-pattée, four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches, mounted on a deep purple velvet cap and ermine band. The crown is inlaid with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes, and tourmalines.

Prince Harry and Prince William both attended their father's coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England, marking the first time they were together since their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last year. The brothers did not speak or have any interaction with one another.

Harry attended the coronation solo while wife Meghan Markle and their two children -- Archie, who turned 4 on Saturday, and Lilibet, 1 -- remained at home in California. After attending the ceremony, the Duke of Sussex made a quick exit to the airport, presumably to make his way home to America.

The youngest son of King Charles III was absent from the royal family balcony photo op after the coronation and had no notable role during the ceremony. He also skipped Sunday's coronation concert held in honor of the new king and queen.

On Sunday, the guests of honor got a royal welcome at the Coronation Concert as the trumpets sounded from the stage and Charles and Camilla were spotted arriving at their seats inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla arrived earlier than expected and were greeted with cheers and applause from more than 20,000 attendees inside the venue.

As they made their way to their seats, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte curtsied as a sign of respect. Also joining them in the box were Prince William and Prince George, as well as other immediate members of the family.

During the concert, which included performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more, the king and queen were celebrated for their various patronages in the arts. Celebrities such as Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise sent in video messages honoring their work (and talents) in entertainment.

William also took the stage to send a special message to his father, commending him on his new role and highlighted his work. In a special moment, William mentioned his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, noting that she was "looking down" and would be "proud" of her son and his family.

