Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are ready to party!

On Sunday, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents and grandparents, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at Windsor Castle for the coronation concert. George, 9, and Charlotte, 8, sat next to their parents and in the same row as their grandparents for the show.

In a sweet moment, as the king and queen arrived, Charlotte joined her mother as they curtsied to the royal pair as they took their seats. During the show, Charlotte and George waved their flags and even got excited as their father took the stage to speak about the king.

Not in attendance for the show was Prince Louis, 5. William and Kate's youngest son -- who stole the show during Saturday's coronation ceremony. Louis stayed home, as the concert was past his bedtime. It was a family affair inside of the box as the royals were joined by Prince Edward and his family, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Sunday's coronation concert is shaping up to be a big event. Held on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the show will include performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more. According to BBC, the event will take place "in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home -- on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The BBC noted that "the concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth."

The big event comes just one day after the king and queen were officially crowned with their new titles during the coronation ceremony, and after George and his sister stole the show during Saturday's event.

George made history as he took his place as one of the king's pages. The honor made him the youngest future royal to participate in a coronation ceremony. For her part, Charlotte made her grand appearance alongside her parents and little brother, Louis. During the celebrations, Charlotte was seen holding her brothers hand and guiding him as they took on the historic event.

Louis had a full day as he yawned and waved his way through the celebration.

