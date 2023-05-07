King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived.

On Sunday, the newly-crowned royals got a royal welcome as the trumpets sounded from the stage and they were spotted arriving at their seats inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla -- who arrived earlier than expected -- were greeted with cheers and applause from the over 20,000 attendees inside the venue.

As they made their way to their seats, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte curtsied as a sign of respect. Also joining them in the box were Prince William and Prince George, as well as other immediate members of the family.

Not in attendance for the show was Prince Louis, 5. William and Kate's youngest son -- who stole the show during Saturday's coronation ceremony. Louis stayed home, as the concert was past his bedtime. It was a family affair inside of the box as the royals were joined by Prince Edward and his family, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The royals had mini Union Jack flags to wave as they took in the show. During the special, the king and queen were celebrated for their various patronages in the arts. Celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise and more sent in video messages honoring their work (and talents) in entertainment.

William also took the stage to send a special message to his father, commending him on his new role and highlight his work. In a special moment, William mentioned his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, noting that she was "looking down" and would be "proud" of her son and his family.

Sunday's coronation concert is shaping up to be a big event. Held on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the show will include performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more. According to BBC, the event will take place "in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home -- on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The BBC noted that "the concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth."

The big event comes just one day after the king and queen were officially crowned with their new titles during the coronation ceremony.

On Saturday, Charles was officially anointed and crowned as the King of the United Kingdom during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

During the proceedings, the archbishop placed the St. Edward's Crown atop of the royal's head. A tradition since the 17th century, the crown was created for his namesake predecessor, King Charles II, in 1661, and is modeled after the original medieval crown, and features four crosses-pattée, four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches, mounted on a deep purple velvet cap and ermine band. The crown is inlaid with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes, and tourmalines.

Camilla was also anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla will be the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she had been described as queen consort.

Following the ceremony, the king and queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other senior working members of the royal family.

