King Charles III put a modern sartorial spin on his coronation look.

While much of the British monarch's coronation on Saturday inside Westminster Abbey complied with long-held tradition and protocol, Queen Elizabeth's firstborn son took some liberties with his wardrobe for the occasion -- and they did not go unnoticed. Notably, the 74-year-old sovereign made the look his own by ditching the standout silk stockings and breeches worn by kings of the past, including his grandfather, King George VI.

However, Charles' predecessors still appeared to influence his overall ensemble as he entered Westminster Abbey for the ceremony, sporting a crimson coronation tunic and cream overskirt reportedly inspired by those similarly worn by George V and George VI at their own coronations, according to The Telegraph. While he also donned the Robe of State previously worn by his grandfather, Charles wore his own naval trousers, usually worn with his Royal Navy ceremonial tailcoat, The Telegraph reported. The sovereign served five years in the Royal Navy.

During the ceremony, he also chose to wear George VI's Columbium Sindonis for his anointing and opted to rewear the late king's sword belt and glove, per The Telegraph. The garment is a white tunic worn after being anointed, though it was hidden from view as the anointing was performed privately behind screens during Saturday's event.

As for his late mother, the golden embroidered Supertunica and equally lavish Imperial Mantle robe Charles was dressed in during the ceremony were previously worn by Queen Elizabeth at her own coronation. The latter garment dates back to George IV's coronation in 1821.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and footage from the ceremony is available to watch on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

