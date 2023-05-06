During the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's memory were felt throughout, with several nods made to both late royals.

When it came to Elizabeth, who died in September, there were several nods made by her son and his second wife, largely in the outfits they wore during Saturday's ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

When it came to the king, his Stole Royal was inspired by one worn by his mother during her coronation in 1953 and featured a series of roundels that included the four emblems of the United Kingdom.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla's outfit featured several more notable nods to Elizabeth, with the new queen wearing her late mother-in-law's historic "coronation necklace." First commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1853, it was also worn by Elizabeth during her crowning ceremony in 1953.

Additionally, Camilla's "Robe of State," which was worn upon her arrival at Westminster Abbey, was originally made for Elizabeth in 1953. Her "Robe of Estate," meanwhile, was embroidered with 24 plants, including the Lily of the Valley, which was the late queen's favorite flower.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the ceremony, Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which was made for the 1911 coronation of Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. Prior to the coronation, however, it was reset to remove the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond -- which many see as a symbol of Britain's violent colonial rule over India -- and was replaced with the Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds.

These stones came from Elizabeth's personal collection, and the use of them was meant as a symbol of respect toward the late Queen.

When it came to Prince Philip, Charles honored his late father through sound. The Byzantine Chant Ensemble led by Dr. Alexander Lingas performed Greek Orthodox music during the coronation, which was seen as a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's birthplace in Greece.

"At the request of His Majesty, in tribute to his late father His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Greek Orthodox music will also feature in the service performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble," Buckingham Palace announced ahead of Saturday's royal affair.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and footage from the ceremony is available to watch on CBS and Paramount+

Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

