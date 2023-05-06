How King Charles and Queen Camilla Honored Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip During the Coronation
Watch Queen Camilla Get Crowned at Coronation
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Not Returning After Season 5 (Sourc…
Bobby Moudy, TikTok Star and Dad, Dead at 46
Watch Prince Harry Arrive to King Charles' Coronation
Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Natasha Blasick Shares Update on His Recove…
Meg Ryan Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Michael J. Fox'…
'A Million Little Things': ABC Premieres Its Own 'This Is Us' (E…
'A Million Little Things' Cast on Emotional Impact of Grief, Los…
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
King Charles' Coronation: Everything to Expect, From Harry to Ca…
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Cozy Up After Coachella Kiss
Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare and Aggr…
'Below Deck's' Kate Chastain Welcomes First Child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
Inside Kevin Costner and Wife's Divorce: New Details and What's …
Prince Harry Leaves Coronation Alone, Skips Royal Family Process…
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Set Visit: Tiffany Calls Brett a 'Groom…
Alec Baldwin Says He 'Owes Everything' to Wife Hilaria After 'Ru…
Why Drew Barrymore Dropped Out of Hosting 2023 MTV Movie & TV Aw…
During the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's memory were felt throughout, with several nods made to both late royals.
When it came to Elizabeth, who died in September, there were several nods made by her son and his second wife, largely in the outfits they wore during Saturday's ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, England.
When it came to the king, his Stole Royal was inspired by one worn by his mother during her coronation in 1953 and featured a series of roundels that included the four emblems of the United Kingdom.
Camilla's outfit featured several more notable nods to Elizabeth, with the new queen wearing her late mother-in-law's historic "coronation necklace." First commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1853, it was also worn by Elizabeth during her crowning ceremony in 1953.
Additionally, Camilla's "Robe of State," which was worn upon her arrival at Westminster Abbey, was originally made for Elizabeth in 1953. Her "Robe of Estate," meanwhile, was embroidered with 24 plants, including the Lily of the Valley, which was the late queen's favorite flower.
During the ceremony, Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which was made for the 1911 coronation of Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. Prior to the coronation, however, it was reset to remove the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond -- which many see as a symbol of Britain's violent colonial rule over India -- and was replaced with the Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds.
These stones came from Elizabeth's personal collection, and the use of them was meant as a symbol of respect toward the late Queen.
When it came to Prince Philip, Charles honored his late father through sound. The Byzantine Chant Ensemble led by Dr. Alexander Lingas performed Greek Orthodox music during the coronation, which was seen as a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's birthplace in Greece.
"At the request of His Majesty, in tribute to his late father His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Greek Orthodox music will also feature in the service performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble," Buckingham Palace announced ahead of Saturday's royal affair.
Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and footage from the ceremony is available to watch on CBS and Paramount+
Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.
RELATED CONTENT
King Charles' Wife Camilla Goes From Queen Consort to Queen: Details
How King Charles' Coronation Ceremony Differed From His Mother's
King Charles III Coronation: What to Know About the Crown Jewels