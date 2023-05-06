Prince Louis is in attendance for the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III, walking into Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning behind his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and beside his sister, Princess Charlotte.

The scene-stealer was adorable as usual, and he was captured yawning during the coronation.

The decision to include Louis in the historic eventcomes after the young prince was noticeably absent from the funeral of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

The now 5-year-old made a stir back in June 2022 at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late queen, sticking his tongue out, shouting, and making silly faces during multiple public appearances. A royal source told ET last month that William and Kate would be making a decision about whether Louis would be attending his grandfather's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey closer to the time of the service.

Ahead of the coronation, Kate was asked by a well-wisher whether she thought Louis would behave for the big day. "I hope so," she said. "You never quite know with kids."

Ahead of the coronation, royal reporter Omid Scobie told ET the palace had plans for Louis.

"He was restless [at the Platinum Jubilee] and I think there are already plans in place for Louis on the day of, it's a two-hour ceremony," Scobie said. "So, unlike his older brother, Prince George, who plays a central role and we'll see him in that procession, the page of honor, Louis may be there for the arrivals but then may dip out for a little while and reappear towards the end."

With King Charles III on the throne, Louis is now fourth in the line of succession behind his father, Prince William, his older brother, Prince George, 9, and his older sister, Princess Charlotte, 8.

Meanwhile, George is serving as a page of honor at the crowning ceremony. According to The Telegraph, George's role is historic as it marks the first time in modern history that a royal who is a future monarch is involved in the service. George, who is second in line to the throne, is the youngest future king to have a role in the ceremony.

King Charles III's coronation on Saturday takes place at Westminster Abbey, and formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. It's also the official moment he is crowned king.

King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla will be the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

As for Prince Harry, he will be attending the coronation, but his wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining him. This new comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.

While Harry is in England, Meghan will be staying at their home in Montecito, California, with their two children -- son Archie, who is turning 4 on the day of the coronation, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. Despite Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royals, the couple is featured in the official souvenir program celebrating the coronation, which includes a happy photo of the family -- including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- celebrating King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

