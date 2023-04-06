Will Prince Louis Be at King Charles' Coronation? Here's What We Know
Looks like Prince Louis' invitation to his grandfather, King Charles III's, coronation might get rescinded. The 4-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middletonmade a stir back in June 2022 at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the memory is still fresh for his family.
A royal source tells ET that William and Kate will be making a decision about whether Louis will be attending his grandfather's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, closer to the time of the service.
During the Platinum Jubilee, Louis was spotted sticking his tongue out, shouting, and making silly faces during multiple public appearances.
He did not attend Queen Elizabeth II's September funeral, though his older siblings, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were present.
However, in December 2022, Louis seemed to be on his best behavior making his royal Christmas debut at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, England, with his parents and older siblings.
Though Louis' exact coronation fate is yet to be determined, the royal source tells ET that the Wales' children will "have a high-profile role at the coronation."
Buckingham Palace previously announced that Prince George -- the second in line to the British royal throne -- will serve as a page of honor and will be joined by several of the Queen Consort, Camilla's grandchildren during the coronation service.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson told ET, "We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the coronation. It will be an incredibly special moment."
George, Charlotte and Louis are all expected to accompany their parents in a carriage during the coronation and will join their parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace afterward.
