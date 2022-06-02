Prince Louis showed off his cheeky personality while standing next to Queen Elizabeth on the balcony at Thursday's Trooping the Colour. In a hilarious moment during the event, the 4-year-old couldn't help but cover his ears as aircrafts flew overhead.

The youngest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William -- dressed in his dad's outfit from the same event in 1985 -- closed his eyes and appeared to let out a scream during the Platinum Jubilee flypast.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

He also had fun while making a few silly faces.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, seemed to think the flypast was hilarious and both let out a giant laugh.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

While Louis didn't seem impressed with the loudness of the aircrafts, he did appear to enjoy waving at the thousands of onlookers through a window ahead of his balcony appearance.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

He even shared a sweet moment with Queen Elizabeth, who looked at him adoringly.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ahead of the celebration, George, Charlotte, and Louis made their carriage debut, greeting onlookers as they sat across from the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It was then when Louis was spotted wearing Prince William's adorable sailor suit from his childhood.

Thursday began the Platinum Jubilee celebration, which marks the monarch's 70 years on the throne. The festivities will continue through Sunday, which include a full-royal family gathering at Friday's Service of Thanksgiving in St. Paul’s Cathedral, a star-studded celebration taking place on Saturday night, and a Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London among other events.

Ahead of the busy weekend, the Queen thanked well-wishers in an Instagram post, saying: "I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions. I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seen at Trooping the Colour -- Pics!

Queen Elizabeth Makes First Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Make Carriage Debut

Related Gallery