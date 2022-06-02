See Prince Louis Steal the Spotlight With Silly Faces at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton Posts Adorable ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ Pics of Pr…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Go Hollywood Glam at ‘Top Gun:…
MGK Says Love Is His Greatest Project While Discussing Wedding P…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
Watch Selena Gomez Take Jabs From 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Ah…
James Corden Reflects on the Importance of Knowing 'When to Go O…
Mod Sun Dishes on Working With Avril Lavigne in 'Good Mourning' …
A Look Inside the Original ‘Top Gun’ Set With Tom Cruise! (Flash…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on 'Secret, Special Meaning' Beh…
Morgan Wallen Credits Fatherhood With Getting His Life in Check …
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
'Star Wars': Watch Hayden Christensen's First Interview About An…
Watch Amber Heard's Cross Examination by Johnny Depp's Attorney
Kim Kardashian Makes Sports Illustrated Debut in String Bikini
Billboard Music Awards 2022: All the Must-See Moments
Jessica Biel on Words From Justin Timberlake That Keeps Their Ma…
Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years' Following 'Inappropria…
Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey Reflect on Motherhood at 'Candy…
Jean Smart Jokes She's 'Created a Monster' as Son Hams It Up at …
Prince Louis showed off his cheeky personality while standing next to Queen Elizabeth on the balcony at Thursday's Trooping the Colour. In a hilarious moment during the event, the 4-year-old couldn't help but cover his ears as aircrafts flew overhead.
The youngest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William -- dressed in his dad's outfit from the same event in 1985 -- closed his eyes and appeared to let out a scream during the Platinum Jubilee flypast.
He also had fun while making a few silly faces.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, seemed to think the flypast was hilarious and both let out a giant laugh.
While Louis didn't seem impressed with the loudness of the aircrafts, he did appear to enjoy waving at the thousands of onlookers through a window ahead of his balcony appearance.
He even shared a sweet moment with Queen Elizabeth, who looked at him adoringly.
Ahead of the celebration, George, Charlotte, and Louis made their carriage debut, greeting onlookers as they sat across from the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It was then when Louis was spotted wearing Prince William's adorable sailor suit from his childhood.
Thursday began the Platinum Jubilee celebration, which marks the monarch's 70 years on the throne. The festivities will continue through Sunday, which include a full-royal family gathering at Friday's Service of Thanksgiving in St. Paul’s Cathedral, a star-studded celebration taking place on Saturday night, and a Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London among other events.
Ahead of the busy weekend, the Queen thanked well-wishers in an Instagram post, saying: "I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions. I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seen at Trooping the Colour -- Pics!
Queen Elizabeth Makes First Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Make Carriage Debut