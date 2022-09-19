The eldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined their parents at the funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.

Prince George, 9 and Princess Charlotte, 7 were seen at Westminster Abbey, in London, England, for the historic state funeral of the late British monarch. Their brother, Prince Louis, 4, appeared to be absent.

The two children -- who also attended Prince Philip's funeral last year -- arrived for the state funeral on Monday morning in a car along with their mother, the new Princess of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort. George wore a navy suit for the ceremony while Charlotte donned a black hat and all-black mourning dress.

Upon her death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, George, Charlotte, and Louis became second, third, and fourth in line to the royal throne, respectively. Their parents have become the new Prince and Princess of Wales, titles previously held by the new King Charles III, and the late Princess Diana.

Following the funeral, the queen's coffin will be transported to Wellington Arch in a procession, which will include the children's father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry. The coffin will then travel to Windsor, England, where it will go to St. George's Chapel for a Committal Service before the queen is laid to rest.

