Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as they viewed floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The unexpected reunion comes just two days after Her Majesty died on Thursday. She was 96. The new Prince and Princess of Wales donned black outfits, matched by Harry and Meghan. They were seen looking at the flower arrangements and cards left by mourners just outside of Windsor Castle.

As for how the reunion transpired, ET has learned William, who earlier in the day released a statement on Elizabeth's death, reached out to Harry about an hour before the moment and asked if Harry and Meghan would like to join him and Kate. What's more, a source tells ET that the Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family. According to reports, both couples are staying at Windsor Castle.

According to video, William was behind the wheel of a black Audi SUV, with Kate sitting in the passenger seat. Harry sat behind William and Meghan behind Kate. Photos show both couples slowly walking around the massive tribute left for the queen. At one point, Meghan could be seen consoling Harry as she placed her arm over him. Harry and Meghan were also seen greeting the public that had lined up outside of Windsor Castle.

When William and Kate spoke with well-wishers, a reporter for the Daily Mail said one well-wisher said Kate told the children next to her, "[Prince] Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now." The well-wisher said Kate was "welling up" as she was speaking.

Their reunion marks the first time they've been seen together since the Commonwealth Day service in 2020. William, Kate and Harry were together in April 2021 for Prince Philip's funeral in the U.K. but Meghan did not travel there due to being in the late stages of her second pregnancy.

Earlier in the day, other members of the queen's family also viewed the floral tributes that were left at Balmoral.

The reunion comes amid a rift between Harry, Meghan and the royal family. Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that, yes, it's inevitable that the ongoing feud between Harry and the family "has become a very important part of the narrative."

Earlier this week, Harry was seen arriving in Scotland solo, but only after Her Majesty died. The next day, Harry was seen boarding a plane heading back to London.

"We know that despite the problems that he had with his brother and his father, he remained very close to the queen right up until her death and he will be absolutely devastated by the loss," Nicholl added. "He left Balmoral at 8:30 probably just after a very quick breakfast this morning."

Meanwhile, Meghan was not invited with the rest of the family to be with Queen Elizabeth in her final hours, though Nicholl said expect to see Meghan over the next couple of weeks as the nation mourns Her Majesty.

The reunion also comes just hours after King Charles III officially ascended the British throne following Saturday's Accession Council ceremony in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London.

While he automatically became the new King of England following Elizabeth's death, Charles was officially proclaimed king after the Accession Council convened Saturday morning for what's considered a constitutional formality to recognize his sovereignty.

Elizabeth's funeral plans were also announced Saturday by the royal palace.

