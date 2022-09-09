Prince Harry Leaves Scotland Alone After Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Photos
Prince Harry seems to be offering some comfort of his own to others amid the news of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, death. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex was seen placing his hand on the shoulder of an airport employee as the woman spoke to him at the Aberdeen Airport on Friday, one day after the queen died at age 96.
Harry was wearing a black suit and carrying a North Face backpack as he made his way to his flight.
The father of two was flying out of Scotland after rushing to be with his family at Balmoral Castle on Thursday amid the news of his grandmother's declining health. Unfortunately, Harry was not able to make it to the residence in time to see his grandmother before she died, though he did join his family, including his estranged brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III.
ET previously reported that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, stayed in London and was not invited to join the royal family at Balmoral.
“It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother,” royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. “But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family. She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife.”
King Charles and Camilla, the new Queen Consort, as well as Princess Anne, were the only members of the royal family to see the queen before she died. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral ahead of Prince Harry, though they too did not make it in time to see the late monarch.
Harry was the first member of the royal family to be seen leaving Balmoral on Friday morning, though his father and stepmother later traveled to London to greet mourners outside of Buckingham Palace and to have his first official meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss. Later today, Charles is expected to address the nation for the first time since being named king. He officially ascends the throne as sovereign on Saturday after a meeting of the Accession Council.
For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage here.
