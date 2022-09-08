Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Queen Elizabeth II Through Their Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II with a sweet tribute. The couple took to the website for their Archewell Foundation to mark the Queen's passing.
Setting the site to all-black, the website, whose front page usually contains information about the foundation and its upcoming events, was devoted completely to the Queen with a message in white that reads, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Underneath were the Queen's birth and death year, marking her 96 years of life, from 1926 until her passing in 2022.
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II -- the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch -- had passed at the age of 96.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the palace's statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
New speculation about the queen's health began in earnest when members of the royal family traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday to be by the royal matriarch's side as doctors expressed concern for the 96-year-old British monarch's health.
Prince Harry, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles, all made the trip to be by the queen's side, while Meghan remained in London -- though royal reporters noted that she would not attend the previously planned WellChild Awards, part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip abroad.
"It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother, but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time, but I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife."
Kate Middleton also stayed home to be with her and William's three children -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 -- as Thursday marked their first day of school at Lambrook School.
Elizabeth's other children, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, also made the trip to Scotland, as did Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Charles was crowned King and proclaimed the new monarch -- King Charles III. Following an audience with the prime minister, the king is expected to address the nation and the world -- likely on Friday, following his return to London.
For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage and see more below.
