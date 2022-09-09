King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch During Return to Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace as Britain's new monarch.
Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Charles, her oldest son, and his wife, Camilla, the new Queen Consort, were seen outside the palace on Friday. The sighting marked their first public appearance since Elizabeth's passing and the first since assuming their new roles.
The couple, who have been married since 2005, were dressed in black as they mourned the late sovereign, observed the piles of bouquets lining the gates to the palace and spoke with members of the public that had gathered outside to pay respect.
The 73-year-old new king addressed the loss of the 96-year-old queen in a statement issued on Thursday.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he said. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
Charles concluded, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
A source close to the royal family told ET that Charles and Camilla were able to see Elizabeth before she died, as well as her daughter, Princess Anne.
For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, check out ET's ongoing coverage here.
