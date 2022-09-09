'The Crown' Pauses Filming 'Out of Respect' to Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown has paused production in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. A rep for Netflix confirms to ET that as a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended on Friday. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.
After the monarch's passing on Thursday, Peter Morgan, who created the Netflix series that follows her reign, spoke out.
"The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," he wrote in an email, according to Deadline. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."
Prior to her death, Stephen Daldry, the show's executive producer, told the outlet that if the show was in production when Queen Elizabeth died, it would stop for a respectable period of time.
"None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect," he said. "She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do. She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset."
Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have played Queen Elizabeth on the show since it premiered in 2016. Imelda Staunton will take over the role for seasons 5 and 6, the former of which is set to premiere in November.
"I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts," Staunton said when she was cast. "I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."
Later, while speaking with ET, Staunton added, "I'm greatly honored. I don’t want to let the air go out of the balloon and I really have to bring it home. I would love to do that for all the people who have gone before me."
For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, check out ET's ongoing coverage here.
