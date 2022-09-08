King Charles III Speaks Out on Queen Elizabeth II's Death: 'My Beloved Mother'
King Charles III is mourning the loss of his "much-loved" mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he said in a statement. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
Concluded the new sovereign, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
Elizabeth, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday. She was 96.
In Buckingham Palace's official statement announcing her death, her eldest son was named the new King of England.
Prior to the news of Her Majesty's death, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."
The queen's family, including her four children, Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry, and several other members of the royal family, all traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid the news of her declining health.
Her Majesty is survived by her children, along with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage here.
