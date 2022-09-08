Queen Elizabeth Dead: Who Is Next in Line to the Throne
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, many are wondering where prominent members of the royal family -- including Prince William, Prince Harry and their children -- stand in line for the throne.
Elizabeth, the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday. She was 96.
Charles -- Elizabeth's eldest son -- has been named King. His firstborn son, William, The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, is now first in the British royal family order of succession . The basis for the line to the throne was determined all the way back in the constitutional developments of the 17th century, in the 1689 Bill of Rights and the 1701 Act of Settlement.
Of course, the succession to the throne is also regulated not only through descent, but also by the Parliament -- a royal can be deprived of his or her title through misgovernment.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children -- 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis -- take up the second, third and fourth spots, respectively. Interestingly, in 2013, a new act was passed decreeing that male heirs no longer take precedence over their sisters, which is why Princess Charlotte is ahead of Prince Louis.
Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is fifth in line to the throne. His two children with Meghan Markle -- 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet -- fall directly behind Harry, followed by Prince Andrew, The Duke of York.
Here is the current official order of succession:
1. The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge
2. Prince George of Cambridge
3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
4. Prince Louis of Cambridge
5. The Duke of Sussex
6. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
7. Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor
8. The Duke of York
9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi
11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank
12. Master August Brooksbank
13. The Earl of Wessex
14. Viscount Severn
15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
16. The Princess Royal
17. Mr. Peter Phillips
18. Miss Savannah Phillips
19. Miss Isla Phillips
20. Mrs. Michael Tindall
21. Miss Mia Tindall
22. Miss Lena Tindall
23. Master Lucas Tindall
For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage here.
