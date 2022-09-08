ET has learned that only Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side as doctors express concern for the 96-year-old British monarch's health.

Though it was originally reported that he was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, for the trip to Scotland, ET has now learned that the Duchess of Sussex stayed behind in London. Royal reporters have noted that Meghan will not attend the previously planned WellChild Awards.

Other members of the royal family are also making the trip to Scotland, including Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles. Kate Middleton has also stayed home to be with her and William's three children -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 -- as Thursday marks their first day of school at Lambrook School.

Elizabeth's other children, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, are all heading to Scotland, as are Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

This comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday, saying, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met with the queen this week at Balmoral to accept her appointment, also tweeted, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Harry and Meghan have been abroad, traveling to One Young World's Summit in Manchester, England, on Monday and attending the One Year to Go launch event for The Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday.

The impromptu royal family reunion comes amid the continued rift between the royals and Harry and Meghan as the couple continues to speak out against the family after officially stepping down as senior royals in 2021.

A source recently told ET that the "royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast."

"They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family -- claiming a need for privacy -- she continues to publicize family matters in public," the source said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Visit Their New School This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Queen Elizabeth Under Medical Supervision, Royals Head to See Her

Royal Family Disappointed After Meghan Markle's Interviews

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Visit New School

Related Gallery