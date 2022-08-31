The royal family is not pleased with Meghan Markle’s recent comments. The Duchess of Sussex got candid this week when she shared certain aspects of her life as a senior working royal during both an interview with The Cut and episode two of her Archetypes podcast.

A source tells ET that the "royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family -- claiming a need for privacy -- she continues to publicize family matters in public," the source says.

The source added that there is a “loss of trust” with Meghan.

During her interview with The Cut, the 41-year-old detailed her life in Montecito, California, and addressed the “bittersweet” transition that she and Prince Harry made after stepping away from royal life in 2020.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

Inside the magazine, the duchess shared how she had to give up her Instagram account, lifestyle blog and passport when joining the royal family. The former Suits actress also added that she "never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking" and that she is in control of what she says and does not say about her experience.

"I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," she told the outlet. When she was asked by the reporter why she chooses not to talk, Meghan shared, "Still healing."

In the interview, Meghan also made comments about her strained relationship with her father. Following the interview, Meghan’s rep clarified to ET that remarks made by her husband were not regarding his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, but rather Meghan and Thomas Markle's relationship.

Another source close to Prince Charles shared with ET that he was “saddened” over comments made in The Cut if Harry felt his relationship with his father was broken.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The source close to Prince Charles noted, "The Prince of Wales loves both his sons.”

Meghan’s comments didn’t stop with The Cut. On Tuesday, the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, dropped and featured a chat with Mariah Carey about growing up bi-racial and the word “diva.”

During the conversation, Meghan candidly shared that her race came into question more than any other point in her life when she began dating Harry in 2016. “If there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only when I started dating my husband,” she told Carey.

“Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted," she shared.

Meghan, who is the mother of Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, has been candid about how the racism she faced from both members of the royal family and the British media affected her family’s decision to move back to the United States.

