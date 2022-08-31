Royal Family Disappointed After Meghan Markle's Interviews, Source Says: A 'Loss of Trust'
Meghan Markle Makes Royal Confessions With Mariah Carey on 'Arch…
Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After 'Sudden Illness'
Maren Morris Thankful for Her Marriage in Industry That's 'Tough…
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Grateful' for Expanded Family, Tristan 'Rea…
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Meghan Markle Makes Royal Confessions With Mariah Carey on 'Arch…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Reflect on the Hardships of Their Decad…
Meghan Markle Reveals She’s ‘Still Healing’ From Royal Experience
Bruce Willis' Battle With Aphasia: What Is It?
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans
'Hocus Pocus' Star Vinessa Shaw Reveals Movie Secrets and Talks …
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Reveal Baby Boy's Name While Documenti…
Amber Heard's Sister Speaks Out After Johnny Depp Defamation Tri…
Bad Bunny Overwhelmed With Excitement Over Brad Pitt at 'Bullet …
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Addison Rae 'Embarrassed' by Family Drama (Source)
Luke Bell, Country Musician, Found Dead at 32 Over a Week After …
The royal family is not pleased with Meghan Markle’s recent comments. The Duchess of Sussex got candid this week when she shared certain aspects of her life as a senior working royal during both an interview with The Cut and episode two of her Archetypes podcast.
A source tells ET that the "royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family -- claiming a need for privacy -- she continues to publicize family matters in public," the source says.
The source added that there is a “loss of trust” with Meghan.
During her interview with The Cut, the 41-year-old detailed her life in Montecito, California, and addressed the “bittersweet” transition that she and Prince Harry made after stepping away from royal life in 2020.
Inside the magazine, the duchess shared how she had to give up her Instagram account, lifestyle blog and passport when joining the royal family. The former Suits actress also added that she "never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking" and that she is in control of what she says and does not say about her experience.
"I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," she told the outlet. When she was asked by the reporter why she chooses not to talk, Meghan shared, "Still healing."
In the interview, Meghan also made comments about her strained relationship with her father. Following the interview, Meghan’s rep clarified to ET that remarks made by her husband were not regarding his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, but rather Meghan and Thomas Markle's relationship.
Another source close to Prince Charles shared with ET that he was “saddened” over comments made in The Cut if Harry felt his relationship with his father was broken.
The source close to Prince Charles noted, "The Prince of Wales loves both his sons.”
Meghan’s comments didn’t stop with The Cut. On Tuesday, the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, dropped and featured a chat with Mariah Carey about growing up bi-racial and the word “diva.”
During the conversation, Meghan candidly shared that her race came into question more than any other point in her life when she began dating Harry in 2016. “If there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only when I started dating my husband,” she told Carey.
“Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted," she shared.
Meghan, who is the mother of Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, has been candid about how the racism she faced from both members of the royal family and the British media affected her family’s decision to move back to the United States.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle Reacts to Mariah Carey Calling Her a 'Diva'
Meghan Markle Clarifies Interview Comment About Losing Her Dad
Meghan Markle on Public's View of Her When She Started Dating Harry
Meghan Markle 'Still Healing' From Experience as a Royal