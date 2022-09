The late Queen Elizabeth II made history on Tuesday, when she both accepted the resignation of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Truss is England's third female prime minister and the 15th prime minister to serve during the queen's 70-year reign.

Breaking tradition, the 96-year-old reigning monarch chose to relocate the symbolic events due to her ongoing health and mobility issues. The queen had previously appointed all prime ministers during her reign at Buckingham Palace.

The queen spent her summer holidays at Balmoral Castle and chose not to make the lengthy return to London for the occasion. She died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle.

JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During her final appearance, she greeted both Johnson and Truss while wearing a plaid, tartan skirt and gray sweater. She also used her walking stick.

Queen Elizabeth had been forced to miss several events in recent months due to her health issues. Last week, she pulled out of the Braemar Gathering, though her son, Prince Charles, still attended. Back in July, ET confirmed that she entrusted more of her monarch duties to Charles.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth Closes Platinum Jubilee Celebrations With Surprise Appearance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Another Event Due to Ongoing Health Issue

Queen Elizabeth to Break Prime Minister Tradition Due to Health Issues

The Queen Congratulates Women's National Soccer Team For Historic Win

Related Gallery