See Queen Elizabeth's Final Public Appearance Appointing British Prime Minister Liz Truss
Why Queen Elizabeth Is Passing Some Royal Duties to Prince Charl…
'Big Brother's Kyle Capener 'Shocked' By Eviction After Racism S…
EXCLUSIVE: Shailene Woodley 'Didn't Sign Up' for 'Divergent' TV …
Kim Kardashian Sports Jockstrap, Spills on Kanye West in New Spr…
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Remembering Her 70 Years on the T…
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Gets Sweetest 16th Birth…
Courteney Cox Reacts to Kanye West Saying 'Friends' Wasn't Funny
'Dancing With the Stars' Gets Ready for Disney Plus Move in New …
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Jason Momoa Raves About Playing a ‘Family Man’ for the First Tim…
Jennifer Aniston Responds to David Schwimmer Dating Rumors (Excl…
'DWTS' Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split After 4 Years of …
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Son's Name!
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reveals She Helped Deliver Her Son! (Ex…
Queen Latifah Reveals Why She Has ‘No Death’ Clause in Her Contr…
'Sister Wives' First Look: Stars React to Christine's Choice to …
Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Killed in P…
Olivia Wilde Addresses ‘Endless Tabloid’ Drama With Florence Pug…
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
The late Queen Elizabeth II made history on Tuesday, when she both accepted the resignation of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Truss is England's third female prime minister and the 15th prime minister to serve during the queen's 70-year reign.
Breaking tradition, the 96-year-old reigning monarch chose to relocate the symbolic events due to her ongoing health and mobility issues. The queen had previously appointed all prime ministers during her reign at Buckingham Palace.
The queen spent her summer holidays at Balmoral Castle and chose not to make the lengthy return to London for the occasion. She died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle.
During her final appearance, she greeted both Johnson and Truss while wearing a plaid, tartan skirt and gray sweater. She also used her walking stick.
Queen Elizabeth had been forced to miss several events in recent months due to her health issues. Last week, she pulled out of the Braemar Gathering, though her son, Prince Charles, still attended. Back in July, ET confirmed that she entrusted more of her monarch duties to Charles.
RELATED CONTENT:
Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Another Event Due to Ongoing Health Issue
Queen Elizabeth to Break Prime Minister Tradition Due to Health Issues
The Queen Congratulates Women's National Soccer Team For Historic Win