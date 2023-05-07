Prince Harry was noticeably absent from the coronation concert Sunday, celebrating the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

After attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey yesterday, the Duke of Sussex made a quick exit to the airport, presumably on his way home to America.

The youngest son of King Charles III departed Westminster Abbey after the coronation of his father in a black BMW sedan and went straight to the airport, according to multiple reports.

Journalist Omid Scobie told ET earlier this week that "people around [Harry] are working as hard as they can to find the quickest way into the country and the quickest way out." He added, "He's really only coming here for the ceremony, so any hopes for reconciliatory moments or private heart-to-heart between father and son or any of his family members, I think they'll be waiting for another time."

Harry was in attendance at the historic coronation but had zero interaction with his father or brother, Prince William.

Harry was spotted entering the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning with his cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princes Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, as well as their respective spouses. He seemed in good spirits, smiling and chatting with Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and sat with his family -- next to Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and directly behind his aunt, Anne, Princess Royal, who he also talked to.

Harry also joined the crowd in reciting "God save King Charles" following his father's crowning and sang along to "God Save the King" as the monarchs processed out of Westminster Abbey. Following the ceremony, Harry was seen waiting alone outside Westminster Abbey for 10 minutes before getting into a black BMW sedan and departing.

Prior to the coronation, a source close to the royal family told ET, “William is still upset about Harry’s book. He feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements."

Although ET has reported that Harry has expressed an interest in mending his relationship with his brother and father, the source added, “The relationship is still fractured, and it is unclear when they will be able to mend fences."

Harry attended the coronation alone -- while his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children -- Archie, who turns 4 on Saturday, and Lilibet, 1 -- remained at home in California.

"[There was] some surprise that Harry is going alone, [but] not so much when you realize that it's his son, Archie's, birthday the very same day," Parker explained. "So Meghan is in fact going to be staying home in California to celebrate that birthday, which is perhaps quite convenient given the tensions between the two families right now."﻿

A source told ET that Harry arrived in the U.K. on Friday morning, and was put up at his and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage. As expected, he’s departing Saturday following the coronation festivities. Meanwhile, ET has learned that Archie’s birthday celebration will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito.

