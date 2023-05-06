Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The youngest son of Charles was all smiles as he entered the monumental event, alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

A source tells ET that Harry arrived in the U.K. Friday morning. What's more, the source says Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage, but it won't be a long stay. The source says Harry is expected to leave after the coronation celebration. Additionally, ET has learned that the birthday celebration for Harry's son, Archie, will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito, California.

As ET previously reported, Harry attended the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. This news comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.

King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. It is also the official moment he will be crowned king.

During the ceremony, King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

