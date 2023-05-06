Prince Harry Arrives to King Charles III's Coronation
Watch Prince Harry Arrive to King Charles' Coronation
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Getting Closer' and Are ‘Smitten’ …
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
Bobby Moudy, TikTok Star and Dad, Dead at 46
'A Million Little Things': ABC Premieres Its Own 'This Is Us' (E…
Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Natasha Blasick Shares Update on His Recove…
'A Million Little Things' Cast on Emotional Impact of Grief, Los…
Meg Ryan Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Michael J. Fox'…
Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare and Aggr…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
Why Drew Barrymore Dropped Out of Hosting 2023 MTV Movie & TV Aw…
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Cozy Up After Coachella Kiss
'Below Deck's' Kate Chastain Welcomes First Child
King Charles' Coronation: Everything to Expect, From Harry to Ca…
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Set Visit: Tiffany Calls Brett a 'Groom…
Inside Kevin Costner and Wife's Divorce: New Details and What's …
Inside Lisa Vanderpump's New Paris-Inspired Las Vegas Restaurant…
Carrie Fisher’s Family Feud: Siblings Speak Out as Billie Lourd …
Alec Baldwin Says He 'Owes Everything' to Wife Hilaria After 'Ru…
Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The youngest son of Charles was all smiles as he entered the monumental event, alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
A source tells ET that Harry arrived in the U.K. Friday morning. What's more, the source says Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage, but it won't be a long stay. The source says Harry is expected to leave after the coronation celebration. Additionally, ET has learned that the birthday celebration for Harry's son, Archie, will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito, California.
As ET previously reported, Harry attended the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. This news comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.
King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. It is also the official moment he will be crowned king.
During the ceremony, King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince Harry Arrives in England for Dad King Charles III's Coronation
Harry and William to Reunite at Coronation: Inside Their Royal Rift
King Charles’ Coronation: Why Prince Harry Will Be Seated in the Back
How William and Harry's Roles Will Differ at King Charles' Coronation
Inside Prince Harry's Talks With King Charles III Ahead of Coronation
Related Gallery