Prince Harry Arrives in England for Dad King Charles III's Coronation

Prince Harry has arrived in London just hours before his father, King Charles III, is crowned the new king.

A source tells ET that Harry is in the UK after arriving Friday morning. What's more, the source says Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage, but it won't be a long stay. The source says Harry is expected to leave after the coronation celebration. Additionally, ET has learned that Archie's birthday celebration will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito, California.

As we previously reported, Harry will be attending the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. This news comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.

While Harry is in England, Meghan will be staying at their home with their two children -- son Archie, who is turning 4 on the day of the coronation, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. Despite Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royals, the couple is featured in the official souvenir program celebrating the coronation, which includes a happy photo of the family -- including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- celebrating King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

That being said, royal expert Eloise Parker recently told ET that Harry very much will remain on the sidelines on his father's big day.

"I fully expect Prince Harry to be very much on the sidelines during this ceremony," Parker shared. "This ceremony is all about King Charles III and the Queen Consort, so I would expect even the Duke and Duchess of Wales, William and Kate, will also be at the sidelines for this [event]."

Ahead of the coronation ceremony, royal correspondent Omid Scobie, author of the Harry and Meghan Markle biography Finding Freedom, told ET that this trip back to London will be the first time Harry comes face-to-face with his family since the release of his memoir, but it most certainly won't be the first time that he's spoken with some of them.

"Harry's had several conversations with his father over the months since the release of the book, largely about the coronation itself and, of course, matters to do with Frogmore Cottage, which the couple will no longer have the keys for any week now," Scobie says.

While Harry's had conversations with Charles, the same cannot be said when it comes to William. It's as icy as ever.

"It's been stone-cold silence between the two brothers and that's continued since the queen's funeral through the release of the Netflix series, the book, and, of course, now this trip to London," the royal correspondent says, "and I don't think things will change."

Charles' coronation on Saturday, May 6 takes place at Westminster Abbey, and formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. It's also the official moment he is crowned king.

King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla will be the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

