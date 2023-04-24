Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a parents' night out ahead of Harry's trip to England for King Charles III's coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday. The pair were spotted by eagle-eyed fans before being plastered across Crypto.com Arena's Jumbotron.

In a quick clip captured of the moment, Meghan giggles as Harry tries to go in for a kiss. She seemingly stops her husband, adoringly grabbing his arm instead.

The game was a star-studded affair with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Timothy Olyphant, Adam Sandler and more, in attendance to see the Lakers face off against the Grizzlies in their effort to take home another Western Conference title.

An eyewitness at the game tells ET that the crowd was cheering loudly for the couple, in a very positive way, when they appeared on the Jumbotron.

"They giggled when they realized they were on the big screen. They seemed really happy and were having a lot of fun," The eyewitness added.

Harry and Meghan's rare public outing comes just one day after Meghan made a surprise video appearance in her friend Misan Harriman's recent TED Talk -- her first appearance since Buckingham Palace confirmed she would not attend the coronation with her husband.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience," Meghan said of Harriman, who has served as the family's photographer for years.

She continued, "His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces. But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

"The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️," Harriman wrote on Instagram.

Harriman has captured important milestones for the couple over the years, from their 2021 pregnancy announcement to Lilibet's first birthday photos in June 2022. Harriman and his family were guests at Lili's Frogmore Cottage party, and also appeared in the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December.

The outing and Meghan's surprise video appearance come just weeks ahead of Charles' coronation ceremony on May 6 in London.

While Harry will be in attendance, Meghan will instead be staying at their home in Montecito with Lilibet and son Archie, who is turning 4 on the day of the coronation.

