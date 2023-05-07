Prince William has another big moment coming up! On Sunday, the Prince of Wales took to his and Kate Middleton's official social media accounts to share a behind-the-scenes look at the preps for the upcoming coronation concert.

"Final preparations for this evening’s #Coronation Concert… 👀," the caption read.

The clip begins with William, 40, wearing a relaxed button down shirt and jeans combo as he waits with the production team. After cords get plugged in and the sound is checked, a producer calls out to the royal, "OK, Prince of Wales, it's time for your rehearsal."

William emerges from backstage and walks up to a podium and positions himself like he is going to speak, as the video cuts off.

A role for the prince during Sunday's concert had not be announced. However, according to the video, it looks like the heir to the throne will speak. It's unclear about what.

Sunday's coronation concert is shaping up to be a big event. Held on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the show will include performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more. According to BBC, the event will take place "in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home -- on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The BBC noted that "the concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth."

King Charles and Queen Camila are set to attend the event, along with other members of the royal family. It's unclear if William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will join them for the show.

The coronation concert comes one day after Charles and Camila were officially crowned with their new titles. The event was held at Westminster Abbey and attended by over 2,000 guests including dignitaries, other royals and members of the royal family.

Following the day's events, William and Kate gave their followers a BTS look at their day -- and their younger children's sweet reactions to the events.

"What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation," the caption next to the video read.

The coronation concert will kick-off May 7. at 8 p.m. BST,/ 3 p.m. EST.

Prince William, Kate Middleton React After Hours-Long Coronation Event

See the Cute Carriage Ride Reactions of Kate and William's Kids

Prince William Kisses King Charles III on Cheek at Coronation

