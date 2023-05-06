Prince William is paying homage to his father, King Charles III.

The heir to the throne played a crucial role during his father’s coronation as he helped dressed the king and pledged his loyalty.

"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," William said during the ceremony.

Prince William pledges his loyalty to King Charles #Coronationpic.twitter.com/wsXn0e0okx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2023

After pledging his loyalty, William kissed his father, King Charles III, on the cheek.

King Charles appreciated the gesture, saying, "Thank you, William."

- King Charles III to his son after he kissed his father's cheek following the Homage of Royal Blood ceremony at the coronation pic.twitter.com/8D6ISf7fph — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2023

This is similar to the pledge Prince Philip made to Queen Elizabeth when she was crowned: "I, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, do become your liege man of life and limb, and of earthly worship; and faith and truth I will bear unto you, to live and die, against all manner of folks. So help me God."

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a full plate on the eve of King Charles III's coronation ceremony, including playing host to a reception attended by first lady Jill Biden.

The Prince and Princess of Wales mingled with Biden and a number of other guests at a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday that was also attended by Biden's granddaughter, Finnegan Biden. Other guests included foreign royal families as well as Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska.

Kate, 41, looked stunning in a blue draped dress. According to People, she paired the dress with sapphire and diamond fringe earrings, which previously belonged to the Queen Mother. It's reportedly not the first time she's worn the jewelry, having done so for a 2021 Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple welcomed other dignitaries for lunch at the palace and also had a surprise walkabout.

As one might imagine, it's been a busy few weeks for the royals, especially in the days leading up to Saturday's coronation ceremony. On Thursday, William and Kate stopped by the Dog & Duck pub in London, where they spoke to staff and tested out their pint-pouring skills.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony on May 6 was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony has been airing live since 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

