Princess Charlotte of Wales looks so much like her namesakes!

The young royal -- whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana -- joined her family at the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, on Saturday, prompting royal fans online to point out how much Charlotte resembles her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

"Princess Charlotte with her best Diana gaze," said one Twitter user, sharing a photo of Charlotte looking out the window as her family approached Westminster Abbey for the elaborate ceremony.

Princess Charlotte with her best Diana gaze …. #Coronationpic.twitter.com/zZsDjKsWA6 — C R A I G Y (@McCraigyDimples) May 6, 2023

Princess Charlotte looks like Princess Diana #Coronationpic.twitter.com/3as22GmwPY — Sheldonmuhwezi fan (@Sheldonmuhwezii) May 6, 2023

This is far from the first time that Charlotte's resemblance to her late grandmother has been pointed out, with tweets and even TikTok compilations dedicated to comparing photos of the two. Many royal fans have pointed out how much William resembled Diana as a child, and now it seems the Prince of Wales has passed certain notable features on to his daughter.

Another one of Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/18rAdfVwqB — Katy (@JustGma3) May 1, 2023

Diana said Copy paste and was reborn in a male form in William. Then William told Charlotte Copy Paste and came back as a girl😍 The Windsor and spencer Genes won this battle, Catherine🤭❤️Happy 8th Birthday to HRH Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana🎊🎁 pic.twitter.com/kyKovHIOwW — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 1, 2023

The first time, I will really see the resemblance this striking pic.twitter.com/Os6OP1YcDp — Royalinstablog (@royalinstablog) May 1, 2023

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and her Grandmother Princess Diana💝



Credit : theroyalfamily_London TikTok

🎶#GrandmotherandGranddaughterpic.twitter.com/41eUuR7lm3 — The Caribbean Prince (@Freedom16356531) May 1, 2023

