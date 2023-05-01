See Princess Charlotte Smile From Ear to Ear in 8th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte is turning 8! One day ahead of the royal's birthday on Tuesday, her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, released a new photo of her.

In the pic, which was taken in Windsor over the weekend by the Princess of Wales, the birthday girl offers the camera a big smile. She looks cute as can be wearing a white dress, which features a ruffle neckline and embroidered pink and blue flowers.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," the couple wrote alongside the photo.

The latest pic of Charlotte comes just days after her parents shared a rare personal photo of themselves in honor of their 12th wedding anniversary. In the shot, the couple smiles as they pose arm in arm while enjoying a bike ride.

Both William and Kate, who also share Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, were dressed casually for the photo, with the former wearing sunglasses, a button down shirt and jeans, and the latter pairing her denim pants with an eyelet top and sunglasses on top of her head.

It's a busy time for the royals, as they're all gearing up for Saturday's coronation of William's father, King Charles III. During the ceremony, Prince of Wales will pledge his loyalty and allegiance to the king by reciting the Homage of Royal Blood.

William and Kate's eldest child, George, will also be involved in Saturday's festivities. The future king will serve as one of the king's pages of honor during the ceremony.

