It's officially been a dozen years of marriage for Prince William and Kate Middleton!

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked 12 years since their iconic 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey. In honor of the occasion, they shared a personal behind-the-scenes photo of themselves arm in arm while enjoying a bike ride. While it's not clear when the photo -- snapped by royal family photographer Matt Porteous -- was taken, the two are notably dressed casually for the occasion, both sporting jeans and equipped with sunglasses for the outing.

"12 years ❤️," the Instagram post was captioned.

Their anniversary comes mere days away from two other special occasions: daughter Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday on Tuesday and the coronation of William's father, King Charles III, on Saturday.

And on Sunday, William's role at the coronation was officially revealed.

According to the Liturgy for the Coronation Rite, the 40-year-old Prince of Wales is set to recite the Homage of Royal Blood, declaring, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

While a role for William's younger brother, Prince Harry, has not been announced, it was confirmed in April that he will be attending the service while his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with their two children, Lili, 1, and Archie, who will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day as the coronation. The coronation will serve as the first public event Harry will attend with his royal family members since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, which took place before the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, and the couple's six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

