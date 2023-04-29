Watch Prince William Lovingly Correct Young Boy Who Calls Him 'The King'
Unlike Simba, Prince William can wait to be king. Just watch how he sweetly corrected a little boy who called him "the king."
The Prince of Wales had a charming encounter with a little boy Thursday when he and Kate Middleton visited the Dowlais Rugby Club in Wales. In the video, posted on Instagram by the Royal Family Channel, William can be seen taking a seat in a booth next to a little boy and engages with them in a short conversation.
William asks the boy if he's got a bet going on with his pal. The kid doesn't answer the question and instead looks quite awestruck while looking up at William before declaring, "You're the king!"
William and everyone in the room had a good laugh before William corrected the boy, "No, I'm not. Not me! My father is."
Someone in the crowd can then be heard saying, "He's a prince."
The two-day visit to Wales included lots of activities for Kate and William, who showed off their impressive mountain climbing skills. On the trip, the royal couple also met with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team and delivered 22 pizzas to the team and their family members.
According to People, the owner of the pizza truck said Kate asked if they make their own pizza dough and that she and the kids love to make pizzas. The pizza truck owner also told the outlet that "making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," especially since the owner said William told him he'd heard of his pizza company.
The couple capped the eventful week Saturday by celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary. The royal couple took to their official Instagram account and posted a photo of them riding bikes, and they looked quite dashing even for a bike ride. William donned a navy blue Ralph Lauren dress shirt with his sleeves rolled up and tucked into his jeans. Kate wore a white button-up that was tucked into her jeans.
The post was simply captioned, "12 years ❤️."
Kate and William tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.
