Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit a Pub, Ride the Tube in London Ahead of King Charles' Coronation
Prince William Poses as Restaurant Worker and Makes Reservation …
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Getting Closer' and Are ‘Smitten’ …
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Nick Cannon Shares Jamie Foxx Update and How He’s Celebrating Ro…
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
Met Gala 2023: All the Must-See Moments
'A Million Little Things': ABC Premieres Its Own 'This Is Us' (E…
Why Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Visited Julie Chrisley Amid Prison S…
Rachel Bilson Has Cheeky Response to What She Misses Most About …
Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Split After 18 Years of Marriage
Ed Sheeran Says He Felt Like He Was 'Drowning' After Wife's Canc…
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Make Met Gala Debut and Share Karl…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
Ariana Madix Unleashes on Tom Sandoval in Explosive ‘Vanderpump …
Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32
Derek Hough Spills on Sister Julianne Taking Over 'DWTS' Co-Host…
Blake Lively Jokes Choosing a Favorite Met Gala Look Is Like Pic…
Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He Might Quit Music Career During Copyrig…
Jamie Foxx 'Doing OK' as Cameron Diaz Continues Filming 'Back in…
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a fun outing ahead of King Charles III's coronation!
On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by the Dog & Duck pub in London, where they spoke to staff and tested out their pint-pouring skills.
William, 40, and Kate, 41, began their day with a ride on the tube.
"Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho!," a caption next to a photo of William and Kate chatting with a passenger read.
While heading to the pub, the duo spoke with other passengers. After arriving at the establishment in the Soho neighborhood, the prince and princess were greeted by well-wishers who lined the streets.
After a brief walkabout, where they shook hands, spoke with members of the crowd and snapped selfies, they began their visit.
Inside, Kate and William were all smiles as they were photographed with the staff as they discussed how they are prepping for the king's historic ceremonies this weekend.
Having some fun in the moment, William stepped behind the bar and showed off his skills as he poured a pint from the tap, while his wife looked on.
Following their engagement, the royal pair sent out a special thank you via their social media.
"Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend 👑," the message read.
The outing comes one day after William, Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all spotted arriving for rehearsals on Wednesday.
On Saturday, William and 9-year-old George will each have major roles during Charles' coronation. While any roles for William and Kate's other children have not been announced, they will be present for the events.
During the coronation, Charles and his wife, Camilla, will officially be crowned with their new king and queen titles.
RELATED CONTENT:
William and Kate Celebrate 12th Anniversary With Rare Personal Pic
Prince William's Role at King Charles' Coronation Revealed
Watch Prince William Lovingly Correct Young Boy Who Calls Him the King