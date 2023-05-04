Prince William and Kate Middleton had a fun outing ahead of King Charles III's coronation!

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by the Dog & Duck pub in London, where they spoke to staff and tested out their pint-pouring skills.

William, 40, and Kate, 41, began their day with a ride on the tube.

"Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho!," a caption next to a photo of William and Kate chatting with a passenger read.

🟣 Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho! pic.twitter.com/hJKQPmCtHY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

While heading to the pub, the duo spoke with other passengers. After arriving at the establishment in the Soho neighborhood, the prince and princess were greeted by well-wishers who lined the streets.

After a brief walkabout, where they shook hands, spoke with members of the crowd and snapped selfies, they began their visit.

Inside, Kate and William were all smiles as they were photographed with the staff as they discussed how they are prepping for the king's historic ceremonies this weekend.

Having some fun in the moment, William stepped behind the bar and showed off his skills as he poured a pint from the tap, while his wife looked on.

Following their engagement, the royal pair sent out a special thank you via their social media.

"Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend 👑," the message read.

Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend 👑 pic.twitter.com/QQWLaFkNvC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

The outing comes one day after William, Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all spotted arriving for rehearsals on Wednesday.

On Saturday, William and 9-year-old George will each have major roles during Charles' coronation. While any roles for William and Kate's other children have not been announced, they will be present for the events.

During the coronation, Charles and his wife, Camilla, will officially be crowned with their new king and queen titles.

