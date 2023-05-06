Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially put King Charles III's coronation ceremony in the history books, and "what. a. day." it was!

The Duke and Duchess of Wales' social media account on Saturday posted a 1-minute behind-the-scenes video of the royal couple and their children getting ready to embark on the eventful day. The video, set to a regal soundtrack, begins with Princess Charlotte and Prince George emerging out of their royal residence ahead of William.

Charlotte appears awe-struck at what awaits the family outside the residence. Kate, looking elegant as ever in her royal garb, emerges last before they all hop into their waiting caravan to take them to their carriages. The video then transitions to the family along The King's Procession, with a shot of Charles and Queen Camilla waving to the crowd from inside the Gold State Coach.

What. A. Day.



After hearing the crowd's roar, the royal family takes its place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where they undoubtedly had the best view for the military flyovers. The royal couple didn't need too many words to describe the momentous occasion, while also thanking "everyone who made it happen."

Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, had the cutest reactions during the coronation carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, like when Louis looked out the window and his father told him to give the crowd a wave. George and Charlotte proved they were pros when it came to waving to the public, as they were spotted doing just that as they passed.

But once they got to the balcony, it was Louis who stole the show with his facial expressions, at times looking intrigued and at other times bored. He also waved to the crowd with a bit of sassiness. Louis stood alongside his parents, both of whom appeared to get a kick out of his antics.

What a day, indeed!

