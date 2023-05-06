Prince William and Kate Middleton had all three of their children along for the ride as they left the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Following the end of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, William and Kate walked out of the church with their two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Princess Louis, 5. The Prince and Princess of Wales waited for their oldest son, Prince George, 9, to complete his duties as page before they all got into a coach reserved for their family.

Inside the coach, where Kate, William and their kids followed the king and queen's procession to Buckingham Palace, the family was all smiles as they road past thousands of members of the public who were lined up to catch a glimpse of them.

Louis had a cute moment, as he looked out the window and his father told him to give the crowd a wave.

George and Charlotte proved they were pros when it came to waving to the public, as they were spotted doing just that as they passed.

Not pictured in the coach with the family was Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex attended the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle -- who is at their home in Montecito, California, celebrating their son, Archie's, fourth birthday. For his exit, Harry got into a black BMW alone, after his brother and his family left in their coach.

The coach ride came after the family, along with over 2,000 other guests, attended Charles and Camilla's official crowning. For the event, George made history as the youngest future monarch to participate in a coronation -- where he served as a page boy.

William shared a sweet moment with his father, as he -- the heir -- pledged his allegiance to the new king. After taking a knee and reciting some words, William gave his father a kiss on the cheek. At their seats, Charlotte and Louis sang along to "God Save the King" and watched the program alongside their parents. At one point, Louis exited the ceremony for a brief moment before appearing next to his father again.

Royal watchers may get one more look at the Cambridge children. Charles and Camilla are set to be joined by members of the royal family as they take in the fly over at Buckingham Palace, and mark their first appearance at the site with their new titles.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and footage from the ceremony is available to watch on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

