Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte made a stunning mother-daughter duo at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Both Kate and daughter Charlotte, 8, wore Alexander McQueen to the ceremony, the same designer who created Kate's wedding dress in 2011. The duo also boasted coordinating headdresses.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, wore an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, to signify the four nations in Great Britain. She accessorized with pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales and the George VI Festoon Necklace. The latter was made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, Princess Elizabeth (who soon after became queen).

Princess Charlotte wore an Alexander McQueen dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch embroidery also featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Charlotte's headpiece was silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen, designed in conjunction with her mother's.

Kate and Charlotte joined William, Prince of Wales, and the couple's youngest son, Prince Louis, 5 in their procession into Westminster Abbey. The couple's firstborn son, 9-year-old Prince George -- second in line to the British throne -- became the youngest future king to have a role in a coronation when he served as a page behind his grandfather.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony is available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET. Cable viewers will be able to view coverage on ABC News and Good Morning America, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

