Ryan Seacrest Details King Charles and Queen Camilla's Impromptu 'American Idol' Cameo (Exclusive)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla's unexpected cameo during Sunday's American Idol was almost as big a surprise for Ryan Seacrest as it was for everyone watching.
Following Sunday's new episode of Idol, Seacrest spoke with ET's Denny Directo, and explained how quickly the high-profile cameos came together.
"I have to tell you, I was driving in and my phone rings and it's the executive producer and she says, 'Well, we've got some news,'" Seacrest shared. "I thought maybe something happened [with a contestant]. She said, 'Well, the king and the queen are going to make an appearance!'"
"I said, 'This is so great. How?' 'Well I don't know. They're just gonna figure it out when Lionel and Katy are in some room in Windsor Castle,'" Seacrest continued, referring to Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who are in England after performing at the Coronation Concert.
"So apparently, Lionel and Katy are staying overnight? Like, I don't know what's going on. They've got they've got separate wing," Seacrest joked.
Charles and Camila's surprise appearance on the long-running singing competition series came at the start of Sunday's show and just hours after Perry and Richie's performances at the historic event.
The coronation concert proved to be an exciting one for the judges, with Richie getting Charles up on his feet with his hits, "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)" and "All Night Long," and Perry moving Princess Charlotte to sing along to "Roar," before having the entire audience feeling like a "Firework."
RELATED CONTENT:
Andrea Bocelli On Which Song King Charles Requested for Coronation
Tom Cruise Says King Charles 'Can Be His Wingman Anytime'
Katy Perry's Coronation Concert Set Gets Princess Charlotte Singing
Lionel Richie Performs at King Charles' Coronation Concert