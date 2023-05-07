Tom Cruise put his aeronautical abilities on display for King Charles III's coronation concert Sunday.

In a quick clip done in tribute to the new king, Cruise is seen in the cockpit of his very own P-51 WW2 fighter plane, where he shared a message directly to Charles.

"Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said while flying the jet. After saluting the new monarch, the Top Gun star took off, making his way through the clouds.

The 60-year-old actor's tribute to the king came during a pre-recorded segment revealing little-known facts about the king, who received pilot training from the Royal Air Force in the 1970s and also flew helicopters with the Royal Navy. Up until the 1990s, Charles would routinely fly himself to and from appointments in an aircraft belonging to the Queen's Flight.

Ex-Bond Pierce Brosnan also appeared in the pre-taped moment, to talk about Charles' history as a fully trained Royal Air Force pilot.

The segment was just one moment from the star-studded affair, which saw performances from Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more following Charles' coronation Saturday, which formalized his role as the head of the Church of England and marked the transfer of his title and powers.

Hosted by Hugh Bonneville, the concert celebrated the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen, where approximately 20,000 members of the public and invited guests were in attendance.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also on-hand for the festivities, with Prince Louis opting to stay home for the late-night concert.

Other artists performing at Windsor Castle included singer-songwriters Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang, Nicole Scherzinger, and British pop group, Take That.

For more from the coronation concert, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Prince Louis Didn't Join His Family at Coronation Concert

Katy Perry's Coronation Concert Set Gets Princess Charlotte Singing

Lionel Richie Performs at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Prince Louis Pouts as Royal Family Waves to Crowd After Coronation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery