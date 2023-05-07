Why Prince Louis Didn't Join His Family at Coronation Concert

Royal watchers noticed one special little member of the family was missing during Sunday's coronation concert!

Kate Middleton and Prince William were joined during the celebration at Windsor Castle by their two oldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. Prince Louis was notably absent.

According to the commentator, the concert began way past Louis' bedtime, and his parents decided to keep him home. The royal box was filled with relatives and King Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined by senior members of the family including Prince Edward and his family, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The two-hour special included performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Andrea Bocelli, Take That and more. Celebrities such as Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise and more sent in video messages honoring the king and queen's work (and talents) in entertainment.

William also took the stage to send a special message to his father, commending him on his new role and highlighting his work. In a special moment, William mentioned his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, noting that she was "looking down" and would be "proud" of her son and his family.

Louis' absence on Sunday came after he stole the show with his big personality on Saturday during his grandfather's coronation ceremony. At the start of yesterday's events, Louis was seen outside of Westminster Abbey with his parents and big sister. Ahead of entering the church, Charlotte held her brother's hand and guided him inside behind their parents.

During the ceremony, Louis stole the show as he made a series of random faces -- and got caught letting out a big yawn while his grandfather was crowned. The world got one final look at the little royal's big personality as he put on a show on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the flyover.

Louis had a range of emotions as he joined the family for the balcony, at times looking intrigued and at other times looking bored. He also waved to the crowd with a bit of sassiness. Louis stood alongside his parents -- William and Kate -- both of whom appeared to get a kick out of his antics.

Louis pouted during some portions of the balcony walkout but at other times he appeared impressed with all the pomp and circumstance, particularly during the military flyover. He was also seen screaming at the top of his lungs, which prompted Kate to chuckle.

For more on how Louis marked the king's coronation, scroll below.

